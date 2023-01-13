Huggins Intentionally Vague on Harrison's Departure

During this morning's press conference with WVU Men's Basketball's Bob Huggins, the head coach declined details regarding last night's departure of associate head coach Larry Harrison.

“A decision has been changed within our basketball staff was a difficult one," Huggins said. "Larry and I have worked together for 24 years, and shared many great moments. The decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I’m not going to take any questions on the matter, and will now move along to your questions about the upcoming Oklahoma game.”

Harrison's dismissal from the coaching staff follows a rather chaotic time frame for the Mountaineer basketball team. A four game conference skid, extensive foul trouble, and press conference jabs raised eyebrows as to the chaos lurking in the locker room. Such an abrupt firing of a long-time assistant hints at the tip of a dysfunctional iceberg, but nevertheless, the show must go on.

The Mountaineers now travel to Norman to play the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow at noon. Huggins said that Assistant Coach Ron Everhart and additional staff members will help to compensate while the mid-season search for Harrison's replacement kicks into gear.

