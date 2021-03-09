Huggins Left off Hall of Fame Finalist Ballot
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 14 finalists from the North American and Women's Committees to be considered for election in 2021 and West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was not among them.
The fourteen finalists are Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (coach), Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Marianne Stanley, Leta Andrews, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace, and Chris Webber.
This was the fourth consecutive year Huggins has been on the Hall of Fame ballot.
Huggins' 899 career wins ranks sixth all-time and is the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.
He currently has his Mountaineers sitting in the top 10 in the country with an 18-8 overall record and was recently named a semifinalist for Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year.
Bob Huggins Coaching Honors
2020-21 Season
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
2019-20 Season
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
2018-19 Season
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
Conference USA Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
2017-18 Season
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
2014-15 Season
Big 12 Coach of the Year
National Coach of the Year (Jim Phelan Award)
West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year
NABC District 8 Coach of the Year
2009-10 Season
West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year
Big East Tournament Champions
2008-09 Season
West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year
2007-08 Season
West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year
2006-07 Season
USBWA District VI Coach of the Year
Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Kansas City Star
2004-05 Season
Conference USA Coach of the Decade
2003-04 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Tournament Champions
2001-02 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Tournament Champions
National Coach of the Year (ESPN.com)
2000-01 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
1999-00 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Coach of the Year
Ohio College Coach of the Year
National Coach of the Year (The Sporting News)
1998-99 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Coach of the Year
1997-98 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Tournament Champions
Conference USA Coach of the Year
National Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)
1996-97 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
1995-96 Season
Conference USA Regular Season Champions
Conference USA Tournament Champions
Mideast Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)
Ohio College Coach of the Year
1994-95 Season
Great Midwest Tournament Champions
1993-94 Season
Great Midwest Tournament Champions
Akron Sports Hall of Fame
1992-93 Season
Great Midwest Conference Regular Season Champions
Great Midwest Tournament Champions
Great Midwest Conference Coach of the Year
National Coach of the Year (Playboy)
1991-92 Season
Great Midwest Conference Regular Season Champions
Great Midwest Tournament Champions
Great Midwest Conference Coach of the Year
District 4 Coach of the Year (USBWA)
Ohio College Coach of the Year
Midwest Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)
National Co-Coach of the Year (Hoop Scoop)
1989-90 Season
Metro Conference Coach of the Year
1985-86 Season
Ohio Valley Conference Champions
Ohio Valley Coach of the Year
Walsh College Wall of Fame
1984-85 Season
Ohio Valley Coach of the Year
1982-83 Season
Mid-Ohio Conference Champions
NAIA District Champions
Mid-Ohio Conference Coach of the Year
NAIA District 22, NAIA Area 6 Coach of the Year
1981-82 Season
Mid-Ohio Conference Champions
Mid-Ohio Conference Coach of the Year
NAIA District 22 Coach of the Year
