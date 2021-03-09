Huggins Left off Hall of Fame Finalist Ballot

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was not among the 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 14 finalists from the North American and Women's Committees to be considered for election in 2021 and West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was not among them.

The fourteen finalists are Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (coach), Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Marianne Stanley, Leta Andrews, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace, and Chris Webber.

This was the fourth consecutive year Huggins has been on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Huggins' 899 career wins ranks sixth all-time and is the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.

He currently has his Mountaineers sitting in the top 10 in the country with an 18-8 overall record and was recently named a semifinalist for Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year.

Bob Huggins Coaching Honors

2020-21 Season

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

2019-20 Season

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

2018-19 Season

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

Conference USA Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

2017-18 Season

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

2014-15 Season

Big 12 Coach of the Year

National Coach of the Year (Jim Phelan Award)

West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

2009-10 Season

West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year

Big East Tournament Champions

2008-09 Season

West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year

2007-08 Season

West Virginia State Sportswriters Coach of the Year

2006-07 Season

USBWA District VI Coach of the Year

Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Kansas City Star

2004-05 Season

Conference USA Coach of the Decade

2003-04 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Tournament Champions

2001-02 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Tournament Champions

National Coach of the Year (ESPN.com)

2000-01 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

1999-00 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Coach of the Year

Ohio College Coach of the Year

National Coach of the Year (The Sporting News)

1998-99 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Coach of the Year

1997-98 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Tournament Champions

Conference USA Coach of the Year

National Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)

1996-97 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

1995-96 Season

Conference USA Regular Season Champions

Conference USA Tournament Champions

Mideast Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)

Ohio College Coach of the Year

1994-95 Season

Great Midwest Tournament Champions

1993-94 Season

Great Midwest Tournament Champions

Akron Sports Hall of Fame

1992-93 Season

Great Midwest Conference Regular Season Champions

Great Midwest Tournament Champions

Great Midwest Conference Coach of the Year

National Coach of the Year (Playboy)

1991-92 Season

Great Midwest Conference Regular Season Champions

Great Midwest Tournament Champions

Great Midwest Conference Coach of the Year

District 4 Coach of the Year (USBWA)

Ohio College Coach of the Year

Midwest Coach of the Year (Basketball Times)

National Co-Coach of the Year (Hoop Scoop)

1989-90 Season

Metro Conference Coach of the Year

1985-86 Season

Ohio Valley Conference Champions

Ohio Valley Coach of the Year

Walsh College Wall of Fame

1984-85 Season

Ohio Valley Coach of the Year

1982-83 Season

Mid-Ohio Conference Champions

NAIA District Champions

Mid-Ohio Conference Coach of the Year

NAIA District 22, NAIA Area 6 Coach of the Year

1981-82 Season

Mid-Ohio Conference Champions

Mid-Ohio Conference Coach of the Year

NAIA District 22 Coach of the Year

