Huggins says "We're Not Going to Quit"

West Virginia is coming off one of their worst performances of the season. Of course, playing the number one team in the country on their home floor can have that effect on you. The loss also marked the third in a row for the Mountaineers putting them at 18-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Big 12.

However, two of the three opponents were ranked in the top three and the loss that started the three-game skid was on the road to Oklahoma. Then it was followed by the Mountaineers first home loss of the season to third-ranked Kansas before losing to No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.

On paper, those are not bad losses, but the Mountaineers were expected to beat Oklahoma and remain unbeaten at home with a win over Kansas.

While West Virginia didn’t meet those expectations, not all is lost despite the glaring issues that have plagued this team all season long.

“The sky hasn’t fallen. I mean, its kind of looked like it wanted to a couple of times, but the sky hasn’t fallen,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “What I told them in there is ‘guys it ain’t over but certain things got to change. We cannot have 20 turnovers and beat good people. We just can’t do it, neither can anyone else.”

“We’re probably still going to be in the top 10 in the NET,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “We’re going to be no lower than a three seed. Now, we can’t continue this fall but to say that we’ve fallen out of the national picture is wrong. We have not. We are very much still a big part of the national picture. Now, we have to go take care of our business and if we go take of our business the way we plan on taking care of our business, we'll still be in the top 10 in the net.”

“We need to win six. We need to win six starting with Oklahoma State at home on Tuesday which is a really quick turn. They’re coming off a big win against Texas Tech at home and we need Mountaineer fans, don’t give up on us. We need Mountaineer fans that don’t quit. We’re not going to quit. We need them not to quit. We need the student body there, full force. We need people filling the seats. We need emotion and everything that comes with it.”

The Mountaineers are 4-2 against their remaining six opponents. The first game against Oklahoma State is the Mountaineers only Big 12 road win.

Then, they go on a two-game road trip with starting with Texas on Saturday and TCU on Monday both teams the Mountaineers won decisively at home. Followed by a revenge game against Oklahoma before attempting to sweep Iowa State in Ames before wrapping up the regular season against Baylor.