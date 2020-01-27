MountaineerMaven
Huggins Should be Front-Runner for Coach of the Year

John Pentol

It is long overdue, but Bob Huggins is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves and has worked so hard for. Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas are well respected voices in the basketball world and have been for a long time and when they talk, people tune in. Both have respected Huggins for a long time and have always admired his coaching style, and now they are on the side of Huggins for the Hall of Fame.

With the win over Missouri on Saturday, Huggins tied Adolph Rupp for seventh all time in career coaching wins with 876, and it is assumed Huggins will pass Rupp soon. At the rate things are going for Roy Williams this season at North Carolina, Huggins may pass him as well as he is only a handful of games behind the Tar Heel head coach.

Vitale also took to Twitter but for a different point. With the success the Mountaineers have had this season compared to last year, Vitale believes Huggins should be a candidate for National Coach of the Year.

West Virginia's success this season is worthy of a Huggins Coach of the Year conversation. The Mountaineers have already won more games this season than they did last year, they are playing swarming and pressuring defense, and it looks like the scoring woes that West Virginia has seen over the previous decade is starting to slowly dwindle away. 

This has started with Huggins. He promised he would "fix it" and he has. It has taken some time, but he has fixed the problems and has made West Virginia a legitimate championship contender once again.

