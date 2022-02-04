Huggins Updates Sherman's Injury Status

On Friday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated senior guard Taz Sherman is still under concussion protocols after sustaining the injury in the loss to No. 8 Baylor on Monday night.

"He's in concussion protocol, so I have no idea," West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said when asked about Sherman's status. "That's our medical group, and it should be. They're going to decide what the protocol is."

Sherman took a shot to the jaw in the final moments of a tied game against the Bears. With the game tied at 66, Sherman made a move to the basket while forward Jeremy Sochan attempted to reach in and steal the ball when he inadvertently hit Sherman in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. Meanwhile, the ball rolled to the Baylor defender, and the Bears advanced the ball past an injured Sherman, scoring with a 5-4 personnel advantage and taking the lead before inevitably holding on for the 81-77 win.

Huggins was furious following the game but, for the most part, withheld direct comments about the officiating, even though he was rather emphatic about going back and watching the film. Huggins said he had submitted his complaints to the Big 12 Conference, but he has not hurt back from the league as of Friday morning.

West Virginia takes on the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum. The Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers in the first meeting in Lubbock 78-65.

WVU is 8-1 all-time against Tech at home.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly