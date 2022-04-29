Isaiah Cottrell Chooses New School

On Friday, former West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell announced via social media he is returning to his hometown of Las Vegans and committed to UNLV, reuniting with former Mountaineer teammate Jordan McCabe.

The redshirt freshman averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season in 33 games, including a career-high 13 points against Kansas State and a career-best seven rebounds versus TCU. Cottrell spent last offseason rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered after 10 games into his freshman year. He was averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds before the injury.

