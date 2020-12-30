Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: Isaiah Cottrell Out for the Season

West Virginia freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is out for the year
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is sidelined for the year after tearing his Achilles during action in the first half of the contest versus Northeastern Tuesday afternoon. 

Cottrell played in all 10 games of the season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, and recorded a career-high six points versus North Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga. 

West Virginia will be back in action versus Oklahoma on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_15259586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Isaiah Cottrell Out for the Season

USATSI_14132455_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Final ESPN Bracketology of December

DALE SPARKS - DEREK_CULVER_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins Wants More Consistency Following Win Over Northeastern

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

WATCH: Highlights From West Virginia's Win Over Northeastern

Deuce McBride
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Northeastern

H6iTkCfo
Basketball

West Virginia Cruises Past Northeastern

Screen Shot 2020-12-29 at 3.05.51 PM
Basketball

WVU Freshman Isaiah Cottrell Exits Game With Leg Injury

USATSI_14093534_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Northeastern

USATSI_14133449_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Northeastern