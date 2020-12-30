BREAKING: Isaiah Cottrell Out for the Season

West Virginia freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is out for the year

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is sidelined for the year after tearing his Achilles during action in the first half of the contest versus Northeastern Tuesday afternoon.

Cottrell played in all 10 games of the season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, and recorded a career-high six points versus North Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga.

West Virginia will be back in action versus Oklahoma on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

