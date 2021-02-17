Jermaine Haley Earns a Spot on the Canadian National Team

West Virginia University men's basketball alum Jermaine Haley is one of 16 players to earn a spot on the

Canada will play four games in total between February 17-21, facing the U.S. Virgin Islands (Feb. 17, 7:00 PM ET, Feb. 20, 10:30 AM ET) and Cuba (Feb. 18, 7:00 PM ET, Feb. 21, 6:00 PM ET) twice each in a protected environment (bubble) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cali, Colombia will also host games between the eight teams in Group A and B.

“In these extraordinary times, it is a personal choice for our players and staff about whether to participate in this window,” said Glen Grunwald, President & CEO, Canada Basketball in a release. "I would like to commend each and everyone for their commitment to representing our country.”

Haley came to West Virginia via the junior college route, Odessa College where he averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

During his two-year career as a Mountaineer, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter: Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly