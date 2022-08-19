Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2022-23 Season

In addition to the large class of departing seniors (Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Pauly Paulicap, Malik Curry, and Dimon Carrigan), the Mountaineers also lost Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Sean McNeil, and Seny N'diaye to the transfer portal this offseason.

Head coach Bob Huggins had no choice but to fully plunge himself into the portal to do his best patchwork with the 2022-23 roster and in the end, WVU had one of the strongest influx of transfers. Despite the quality veterans Huggins and his staff picked up, the expectations remain rather low which is to be expected when you have this much roster turnover in one offseason.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and College Hoops Today, the Mountaineers are slated to finish 9th in the Big 12 Conference. Also included in Rothstein's Big 12 offseason breakdown is the projected starting five and bench for WVU. For some reason, Jamel King and Josiah Davis are not listed.

Rothstein's projected starting five:

G Joe Toussaint

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Tre Mitchell

C Mohamed Wague

Projected bench:

Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo, Jimmy Bell Jr., Emmitt Matthews Jr., Pat Suemnick, Josiah Harris.

