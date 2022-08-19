Skip to main content

Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2022-23 Season

Four new faces in the Mountaineers' starting lineup? It might just happen.

In addition to the large class of departing seniors (Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Pauly Paulicap, Malik Curry, and Dimon Carrigan), the Mountaineers also lost Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Sean McNeil, and Seny N'diaye to the transfer portal this offseason. 

Head coach Bob Huggins had no choice but to fully plunge himself into the portal to do his best patchwork with the 2022-23 roster and in the end, WVU had one of the strongest influx of transfers. Despite the quality veterans Huggins and his staff picked up, the expectations remain rather low which is to be expected when you have this much roster turnover in one offseason.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and College Hoops Today, the Mountaineers are slated to finish 9th in the Big 12 Conference. Also included in Rothstein's Big 12 offseason breakdown is the projected starting five and bench for WVU. For some reason, Jamel King and Josiah Davis are not listed.

Rothstein's projected starting five:

Joe Toussaint

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Tre Mitchell

C Mohamed Wague 

Projected bench:

Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo, Jimmy Bell Jr., Emmitt Matthews Jr., Pat Suemnick, Josiah Harris.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Dante Stills
Football

Projecting WVU's Week 1 Defensive Depth Chart

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18890884_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Pete Carroll Gives Honest Opinion on Offense with Geno Smith at QB

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass to West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Football

Doege Finds a New Home

By Christopher Hall
Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Rashad Ajayi 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Rashad Ajayi Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Aug 18 Jasir Cox Presser
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Jasir Cox
Football

Jasir Cox is Creating His Own Legacy

By Julia Mellett