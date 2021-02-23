Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Know Your Foe: TCU Horned Frogs

West Virginia meets the TCU Horned Frogs for the first time this season Tuesday night at 7:00
After the No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Texas Longhorns 84-82, they took a four-hour bus trip from Austin to FT. Worth, TX to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Tuesday night at 7:00 on ESPN2.

The Horned Frogs have dropped seven of their last nine games, including losing to Kansas State, which was just their second Big 12 conference win of the season.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins attributes the Horned Frogs struggles to youth and inexperience but noted that TCU can really run, so transition defense will be critical, and they have size along the perimeter.

“They really shoot the ball at times – they’re a bit streaky but their young guys, the guys Jamie brought in, can really get it going and when they get it going, they just spread you so far, they’re hard to guard,” said Huggins.”

Feb 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) makes the fade away and is fouled by TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Junior guard RJ Nembhard (6’5”, 200-lbs) leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game and assists at 3.9 per game.

“He’s playing really well,” said Huggins. “I think the thing that we’ve got to be prepared for is how hard he runs the floor. He really runs the floor which really stretches everything out gives the other guys a little bit more space to penetrate and kick.”

Freshman guard Mike Miles is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 ppg and 6’11” big man Kevin Samuel comes in averaging 9.1 ppg and a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game along with leading the conference blocks at 2.0 per game.

West Virginia leads the all-time series over TCU 14-3, but all three losses have come in the last three trips to FT. Worth.

