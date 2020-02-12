MountaineerMaven
LISTEN: New Episode of The Blue Lot Podcast

John Pentol

Welcome to The Blue Lot where @ZCampbell_SI & @John_Pentol_ talk college and pro sports, with an emphasis on #WVU , and make a few jokes along the way! Our goal is to make your commute to work, your gym time, or your day at work a little more enjoyable talking about the West Virginia Mountaineers and all other sports news going on. We also encourage that you treat every day like you are tailgating in the Blue Lot, go out and make new friends, share food and drink, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

On today’s episode of The Blue Lot, Zach and John talk lots and lots of WVU hoops as they recap the past few games vs Iowa State & Oklahoma and then take a look forward to Kansas & Baylor. XFL opening weekend talk and the Mountaineers who played in it and close the show with Oscars talk and movies we want to see soon.

