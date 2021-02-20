LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 13 West Virginia vs No. 12 Texas
Saturday evening's matchup between No. 12 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia will be one of the top games of the weekend and a whole lot is on the line. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid being swept by Texas who defeated them 72-70 earlier in the season. If West Virginia can come out on top with a win, they will essentially move back into a tie for third place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
No. 13 West Virginia (14-6, 7-4) vs No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4)
Where: Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX
Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Starting Five:
