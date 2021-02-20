Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 13 West Virginia vs No. 12 Texas

Keep it here for updates of today's West Virginia men's basketball game.
Saturday evening's matchup between No. 12 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia will be one of the top games of the weekend and a whole lot is on the line. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid being swept by Texas who defeated them 72-70 earlier in the season. If West Virginia can come out on top with a win, they will essentially move back into a tie for third place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 13 West Virginia (14-6, 7-4) vs No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4)

Where: Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five:

