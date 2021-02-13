LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 12 Oklahoma

Keep it here for updates of today's West Virginia men's basketball game.

No. 14 West Virginia (14-5, 7-3) vs No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

For full coverage of today's game, please follow us below!

Starting Five: Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jalen Bridges, Derek Culver

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU