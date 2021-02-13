Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 12 Oklahoma

Keep it here for updates of today's West Virginia men's basketball game.
No. 14 West Virginia (14-5, 7-3) vs No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five: Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jalen Bridges, Derek Culver

