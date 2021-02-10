LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 7 Texas Tech

No. 14 West Virginia hit the road for a Tuesday night matchup against No. 7 Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.



Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4) is coming off a 73-62 victory against Kansas State on Saturday. The Red Raiders were led by Guard Mac McClung, who posted 23 points after shooting 8-of-17 from the field. Guard Kevin McCullar added 15 for the Red Raiders. Guard Kyler Edwards contributed 13.



The Red Raiders have won three straight games since their most recent downfall, a 88-87 loss against the Mountaineers in Morgantown 15 days ago.



In that game, McClung scored a game-high 30 points and had an opportunity to make the game-winner, but his shot attempt hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.



West Virginia (13-5, 6-3) is hot off a season-high 91-79 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Saturday. WVU Guard Deuce McBride recorded a career-high 31 points against the Jayhawks and was rightfully named the Big 12 player of the week. McBride now leads the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging 15.9 point per game.



The Mountaineers have a 15-6 edge in all-time meetings with the Red Raiders. WVU is 4-4 against Texas Tech on the road, and fell 89-81 last season in Lubbock.



No. 14 West Virginia (13-5, 6-3) vs No. 7 Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4)

Where: United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting 5 for WVU: McBride, McNeil, Matthews Jr., Bridges, Culver.

West Virginia wins Jump Ball.

Sean McNeil makes Jumper, WVU leads 2-0

Derek Culver makes two Free Throws, WVU leads 4-0

Derek Culver makes Layup. Assisted by Deuce McBride. WVU leads 8-5.

Sean McNeil makes Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Emmitt Matthews Jr., WVU leads 13-5.

Back-to-back fouls on Deuce McBride and Sean McNeil.

West Virginia leads Texas Tech 13-6 at the Under 16 Media Timeout.

Mac McClung sinks Layup and Jumper, WVU leads 15-10.

Jalen Briggs responds with Offensive Rebound and Layup, WVU leads 17-10.

Blocking Foul on Gabe Osabuohien, WVU leads 18-12.

West Virginia leads Texas Tech 18-12 at the Under 12 Media Timeout.

Deuce McBride checks out after second Foul, WVU leads 18-13.

Mac McClung makes Three-Point Jumper, TTU leads 19-18.

Foul on Mac McClung. Derek Culver sinks Free Throw, Game Tied at 19.

Jamarius Burton sinks Three-Point Jumper, TCU leads 22-19.

Sean McNeil responds with Three-Point Jumper, Game Tied at 22.

Jordan McCabe makes Jumper, WVU leads 24-22.

West Virginia leads Texas Tech 24-22 at the Under 8 Media Timeout.

WVU Turnover, Micah Peavy makes Layup, TTU leads 26-24.

Derek Culver drives the paint and makes Jumper, Game Tied at 26.

Personal Foul on Micah Peavy, One And One Awarded On the Bonus.

Derek Culver sinks pair of Free Throws, WVU leads 29-26.

West Virginia leads Texas Tech 31-30 at the Under 4 Media Timeout.

Sean McNeil sinks Three-Point Jumper, WVU leads 36-30.

Kyler Edwards makes Layup on Fast Break, WVU leads 38-32.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. sinks second-chance Layup, WVU leads 38-32.

TTU calls 30-second timeout.

Halftime: West Virginia 40 - Texas Tech 34

