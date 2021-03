LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Keep it here for live game updates throughout Thursday's top-5 showdown.

The No. 4 West Virginia Mountaineers meet the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN2.

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Where: T-Mobile Center; Kansas City, MO.

Tipoff: 11:30 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five for West Virginia: Deuce McBride, Sean McNeil, Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Starting Five for Oklahoma State: Avery Anderson, Cade Cunningham, Bryce Williams, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Kalib Boone.

