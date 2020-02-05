MountaineerMaven
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4) host the Iowa State Cyclones (9-12) inside the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. for another Big 12 showdown.

The Mountaineers are coming off a win over Kansas State on Saturday and look to keep pace atop the Big 12 standings.

Probable Iowa State Starters

George Conditt IV (Jr. F 6-10, 216) 8.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Solomon Young (Sr. F 6-18, 243) 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Prentiss Nixon (Sr. G 6-2, 189) 8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Tyrese Haliburton (So. G 6-5, 172) 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Rasir Bolton (So. G 6-2, 180) 15.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Probable WVU Starters

Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg

Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 11.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 9.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0, 188) 3.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Join the discussion below and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game as we provide live updates from the Coliseum. 

Basketball

