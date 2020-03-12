Lyons, Huggins and Carey Comment on Tournament Cancellations

KANSAS CITY - Following the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 on Wednesday, the NCAA and conference officials immediately started to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus by limiting fans into the sites of NCAA regionals and conference tournament venues.

Less than 24 hours later, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced the tournaments were canceled.

“After consultation with our Board of Directors it was decided that canceling these championships was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

The West Virginia University Communications department sent out the following release from Athletic Director Shane Lyons, along with men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins and women's basketball head coach Mike Carey.

WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons

“The situation is fluid and the safety of all involved has to be the priority. Yesterday, the conference made a decision based on the best information available at that time. Today, the Big 12 acted swiftly and appropriately to further ensure that we do our part in containing COVID-19. While everyone is disappointed, based on the information provided by health care officials, this decision is the right call.”

West Virginia Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins

“Obviously, I’m disappointed for our team, our staff and all of Mountaineer Nation, particularly in light as to how our team responded so well in recent games and practices after a tough stretch of the season. However, this is a very serious matter globally and the health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

West Virginia Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Carey

“We’re very disappointed, but we understand why the tournament was called off. I feel bad for the seniors that didn’t have an opportunity to play in this tournament or even for the young underclassmen. The Big 12 is doing everything they can to ensure safety for everybody, and we understand why this is occurring. But I feel bad, especially, for the seniors on the team.”

Within the Big 12 release, the conference could possibly resume conference championships around mid-April, but at the moment, it seems highly unlikely.

The Big 12 Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Kansas City, along with its upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships. Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated and determined by April 15.