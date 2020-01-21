MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Matthews Finds Confidence in Dismantling of Texas

Michael Gresko

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2) humiliated the Texas Longhorns (12-6, 2-4) in Morgantown with a 97-59 conference win.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. hasn't played up to his potential over the course of the last month. During his slump, he was held to nine points on 2-17 shooting during his first five Big 12 games. But last night, he seemed to find his shooting stroke and some confidence in the blowout victory, as the sophomore forward finished with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.

"I've had more than a couple [tough games]. I'm just glad to have my confidence back. My teammates been on me in practice and when I been working out. Everybody wants to see me get back to what I was doing."

Matthews settled for a lot of jump shots in the Ohio State and Kansas games (3-16). He then seemingly disappeared over the previous few games. After finishing with zero points and just one shot attempt in the huge win over TCU, Matthews was only on the floor for 12 minutes in Saturday's loss to Kansas State.

"I tried to be a little more aggressive and get to the free throw line tonight."

Matthews was proud of his team for how they were able to bounce back following a loss.

"We're resilient. When we lose a game, we come back out and really play like we want to win. It's funny, last year when we won a game, we'd be so happy that we'd come out the next game and forget how to play."

When asked about what changed, Matthews replied, "Turnovers. We had a good team meeting where we said we don't want to turn the ball over anymore, and that if we take care of the ball we know what we can do."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Emmitt can be a dominant scorer for this team

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: West Virginia, Texas

Discuss the West Virginia, Texas game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

Anthony Gregory

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Colton McKivitz Weighs In at the Senior Bowl

Former Mountaineer just as physically impressive as ever

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

2021 Linebacker with Mountaineer Roots Enjoys Visit to WVU

Will he follow his brothers footsteps in the old gold and blue?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN Bracketology Update: West Virginia

Mountaineers keep pace in latest bracketology update

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Eligible for 2020 NFL Draft

Can Robinson go from the XFL to the NFL?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Derek Culver Texas Postgame

Watch Derek Culver discuss the 97-59 win over Texas

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Jermaine Haley Texas Postgame

Watch Jermaine Haley discuss the 97-59 win over Texas

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr Texas Postgame

Watch Emmitt Matthews Jr discuss the 97-59 win over Texas

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Recent Offensive Line Offer Talks WVU Offer, Potential Visit Date

2021 Offensive Lineman Bryson Estes set to Visit WVU

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol