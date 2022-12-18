Skip to main content

Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

WVU forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will miss tonight's action with injury.

WVU Men's Basketball announced that fifth year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be sidelined for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bulls. 

Matthews Jr. sustained a left knee injury against UAB, but refrained from comment on its severity post-game. He will miss all of tonight's action, and his status is "day-to-day".

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett

