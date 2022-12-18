Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

WVU Men's Basketball announced that fifth year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be sidelined for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bulls.

Matthews Jr. sustained a left knee injury against UAB, but refrained from comment on its severity post-game. He will miss all of tonight's action, and his status is "day-to-day".

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett