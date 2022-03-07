McNeil Picks Up All-Big 12 Honors

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil was voted All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention by the league head coaches Sunday evening.

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au Diese Toney (5) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Union, KY native averaged 12.2 points per game and led the team in three-point shooting percentage (36.6%) and free throw percentage (85.9%). McNeil went through a nine-game stretch averaging 16.1 points per game including a season-high 26 points in the 71-68 win over Kansas State.

All-Big 12 First Team

G James Akinjo – Baylor

G Izaiah Brockington - Iowa State

G Ochai Agbaji - Kansas*

G Nijel Pack - Kansas State

F Bryson Williams - Texas Tech*

All-Big 12 Second Team

G Adam Flagler - Baylor

G Christian Braun - Kansas

G Mike Miles Jr. - TCU

F Timmy Allen - Texas

G Taz Sherman - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

F David McCormack - Kansas

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

G Mark Smith - Kansas State

G Marcus Carr – Texas

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua - Baylor

G Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas

G Markquis Nowell - Kansas State

F Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State

F Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly