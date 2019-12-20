Morgantown, Meet Spencer Macke

Last Saturday, a 5' 11" 170-pound Spencer Macke knocked down two free-throws against Nicholls State, adding to an already large West Virginia lead.

With not much time to go in an early-season blowout victory, some might be perplexed as to why the crowd and WVU team were acting so giddy following Macke's free throws. It's basketball and West Virginia had a 30 point lead over a team they were projected to dominate. What is the big deal about a player coming into the game late and scoring two meaningless free throws?

Well, meet Spencer Macke, a walk-on freshman from Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Macke spent his freshman and sophomore years at Holy Cross High School, where Macke excelled while leading his team to win the regional tournament.

Following his two seasons at Holy Cross, Macke transferred due to various reasons that were out of his control. The state forced him to sit out his whole junior season, but that didn't burden Macke. He made a productive decision to use his time off as time on and worked out harder than ever.

Following his year off, Macke had the best season of his career, averaging 36 points per game and 16 rebounds per game. It appears that his hard work paid off.

Macke also had a terrific AAU career, playing for the Kentucky Royals. He played alongside - Jaxson Hayes, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, Dontaie Allen, from the University of Kentucky basketball team and several other exceptional athletes.

In fact, Macke's Kentucky Royals won the national championship his freshman year and he led the way with 24 points in the Championship game.

Macke is not your ordinary freshman walk on while he has also received various accolades including:

Named to All-37 District Tournament team and the All-A All-Tournament team

A four-time nominee for Cincinnati Enquirer Player of the Week

Received the KHSAA Mr. Basketball Award for the state’s leading scorer and rebounder

Led the state of Kentucky in rebounding at 15.8 rebounds per game (23 in the nation)

He has played against some extraordinary competition outside of high school. For example, his teams have beat teams like - EYBL, UAA, and Adidas teams.

The day that Macke realized he could walk-on at West Virginia, it was a done deal and well everyone knows the rest. Macke has quickly become the student section's favorite player very early into the season.

As for the attention that Macke has received, "I always want people to like me and see me as a role model. I hope that when people see a 6’0 kid on the floor they can realize that they can make it too, as long as they work hard and stay focused."

