Mountaineers Bounce Back Against Texas

Matt Albright

Morgantown, WV - After suffering its worst loss of the season against Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday, West Virginia (15-3, 4-2) exorcised its demons against the visiting Longhorns, upending Texas (12-6, 2-4) 97-59.

West Virginia turned in another solid offensive performance on Monday night, shooting just over 50% from the field (36-70). Four Mountaineers finished with double-digit points -- Derek Culver (13), Oscar Tshiebwe (13), Jermain Haley (12), and Jordan McCabe (10).

Logan Routt, Deuce McBride and Gabe Osabuohich each finished with nine points. Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Taz Sherman added eight and seven, respectively.  

The West Virginia defense returned to its old self as well, limiting the Longhorns to only 59 points and 35.8% (19-53) from the field. The Mountaineers forced 18 turnovers including 12 steals.

Texas only led once in the game after a made layup from Courtney Ramey in the opening minute of the game. West Virginia's suffocating defense and overly efficient offense led to a 25-point lead heading into the half.

With the game well in hand, the second half featured loos play and eye-popping dunks from both teams, including highlight slams from Deuce McBride and Tshiebwe. Walk-on Spencer Macke scored his first-ever points from the field, draining a contested three with less than two minutes remaining,

West Virginia hosts Missouri in the Big XII/ SEC Challenge on Saturday at Noon.

