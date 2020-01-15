Mountaineers Gig Frogs 81-49

MountaineerMaven
Matt Albright

Sophomore forward Derek Culver headlined the stat sheet for West Virginia (14-2, 3-1), earning his fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 boards. TCU's (12-4, 3-1) R.J. Nembhard led all scorers for the Horned Frogs, ending the contest with 14 points.

The Mountaineers' offense turned in one of its best performances of the year, converting on over 60% (30-52) of its attempts. Along with Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe (11), Jermaine Haley (11) and Miles McBride (11) finished with double-digit points. 

West Virginia's suffocating defense proved invaluable once again against TCU, forcing 20 turnovers including eight steals. The Horned Frogs converted only 31% of its field goal attempts.

After storming to a 37-23 lead at the half, the Mountaineers allowed TCU's three-point shooting to keep the Frogs in the game, but never relinquished its double-digit lead. A pair of dazzling passes from Jordan McCabe fueled a 22-4 run for West Virginia early in the second half, while holding TCU scoreless from the field for over five minutes.  

Arkansas transfer and defensive specialist Gabe Osabuohien finished the game with five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

West Virginia travels to Kansas State Saturday January 18 at 2:00 p.m. 

