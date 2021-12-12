Mountaineers Grind out win over Kent State

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia guard Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers (9-1) with 27 points, and guard Sean McNeil went for 19 in the 63-50 win over Kent State (5-4) on Sunday evening.

West Virginia's struggles from the free throw line continued with Sherman starting the game 1-3. It did, however, mark the first point for the Mountaineers. As a team, West Virginia shot 4-12 from the charity stripe in the first half.

Guard Sean McNeil carried the Mountaineers with seven points in the first 9 minutes of action, giving West Virginia a 9-7 lead at the 10:37 mark.

Sherman began to over the Mountaineers offensive eight consecutive points, but Kent State answered on the other end, keeping the game tied at 19. However, Taz buried his second three of the half with just over two minutes remaining to put West Virginia up 22-19. the Golden Flashes cut the deficit back to within one, but McNeil hit a tough jumper from the corner to give West Virginia a three-point advantage heading into the half.

Kent State guard DJ Johnson quickly tied the game at 25 with a corner three to start the second half, but Taz responded on the other end with a turnaround jumper in the paint to put, followed by a three from forward Jalen Bridges, giving West Virginia a five-point lead.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman produced seven of West Virginia's 10-2 run to put the Mountaineers up nine at the 14:14 mark of the second half.

Then, with West Virginia leading by 11, Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff was issued two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. McNeil hit all four free throws, giving the Mountaineers the 52-37 lead.

Kent State went 1-6 from the floor and committed two turnovers before guard Sincere Carey hit a three to cut the game to 12, 56-44 with 2:59 remaining in the game, but the Mountaineers were able to keep their distance for the 63-50 win.

