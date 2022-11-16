Mountaineers Ground Eagles 75-57

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points, shooting 8-10 from the field and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line and grabbed six rebounds as the Mountaineers handled the Morehead State Eagles 75-57 Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers committed five turnovers in the first three minutes of action and trailed 4-2 before West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins picked up his first technical of the season to send the game into its first media timeout with the game tied a four.

Mitchell ended a three-minute scoring drought when he faced his man off the right wing and drove the ball down the paint, slamming the ball and drawing the foul to pull the Mountaineers within one, 7-8 at the 12:56 mark of the first half.

Mountaineer guards Joe Toussaint and Kobe Johnson hit consecutive threes to give West Virginia a 15-12 lead, its first since recording the first bucket of the game.

West Virginia began to create some separation in the final two minutes of the half, producing a 10-2 run with Mitchell putting six points during that span and leading the Mountaineers with 15 first half points and 37-28 lead.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A 2-7 start from the field for the Mountaineers kept Eagles within striking distance, they put together a 12-0 run with threes coming from forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and guard Erik Stevenson

Sophomore Forward Mohamed Wague capped a 6-0 spurt after gathering a steal and finishing on the other end with a slam dunk as the Mountaineers held a 65-39 advantage with 7:36 left to play.

West Virginia freshman Patrick Suemnick made his first appearance of the season, checking into the game and recording his first bucket with just over four minutes left to play.

The Mountaineers maintained a 20-plus point advantage until the final minute and cruised to a 75-57 victory.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly