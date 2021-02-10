No. 19 WVU Set to Host Kansas, Looking to Earn 11th Straight Win

The WVU women’s basketball team hosts the Jayhawks on Wednesday night with an 11-game win streak on the line.

No. 19 West Virginia (15-2, 9-2) is coming off another win against Texas 81-75, where Kirsten Deans notched 30 points to push the Mountaineers' win streak to ten. Kysre Gondrezick netted yet another 20-point performance with five rebounds and five assists.

Gondrezick leads the way for West Virginia averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per game, with Esmery Martinez averaging an impressive double-double on the season, 13.6 points, and 11.9 rebounds.

The first meeting with Kansas was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey and his team have only lost to a then ranked basketball powerhouse No. 7 Baylor and a close road loss to the Cowboys. Both losses came early in the year back in December. They’ve been on fire ever since.

The Mountaineers sit inside the top-3 in almost every statistical category within the Big 12, with the Jayhawks finding themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum this year.

Kansas (7-9, 3-7 Big 12) is fresh off a win at home against the Horned Frogs 82-72 where Tina Stephens came off the bench and scored 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Holly Kersgieter, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, added 15 points.

Kersgieter leads the way for Kansas averaging 15.9 points to go with 6.1 rebounds, and Ioanna Chatzileonti leads the team in rebounds with 7.9 while averaging 8.3 points.

The Jayhawks come in at 8th in the Big 12, allowing teams to score 70.2 points per game. West Virginia averages 75.9 points per game, and are 11-1 on the season when scoring at least 70 points.

Although Kansas has found themselves on the wrong end of games this year, they’re averaging a Big 12 second-best free throw percentage at 76%. The Mountaineers sit right behind at them at 4th with 74%.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Matt Thornsbury at @mthornsburyap