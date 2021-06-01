Mountaineers Matchup with Old Familiar Rival in Big East - Big 12 Battle

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball team will face the UCONN Huskies in the Big East - Big 12 Battle this upcoming season. Official dates and times are yet to be determined.

West Virginia is 16-6 all-time versus Uconn. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 78-66 during the early portion of the 2015-15 season in the Puerto Rico Tip Off championship round.

