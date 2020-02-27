MountaineerMaven
Multiple Members of the WVU Basketball Team Earn All-Big 12 Academic Achievement

John Pentol

Per the West Virginia University Athletic Department: Six players of the Men's Basketball team were named to 2020 Academic All-Big 12 teams. First-team honorees had a GPA of 3.20 or better, and the second team honorees had a GPA between 3.00 to 3.19. Students must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher in consecutive semesters and participate in at least twenty percent of their team's scheduled games.

Seniors Chase Harler and Logan Routt were two players that were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. This is the third consecutive season these two made the list. Sophomores Emmitt Matthews Jr, Derek Culver, and Jordan McCabe also made the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and Brandon Knapper made the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

West Virginia led all Big 12 teams in representatives on these lists with the six Mountaineers.

