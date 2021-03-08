Multiple Mountaineers Earn Big 12 Honors

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released the Men's Basketball All-Big 12 Awards.

The West Virginia Mountaineers had six players recognized by the Big 12 Conference head coaches. Forward Derek Culver was named to All-Big 12 First Team while guard Miles "Deuce" McBride made All-Big 12 Second team. Guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil earned All-Big 12 Honorable mention and forward Jalen Bridges was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and forward Gabe Osabuohien earned Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Men's Basketball All-Big 12 Awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State, Fr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G Davion Mitchell - Baylor, Jr.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

G Mac McClung - Texas Tech, Jr.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

G Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

SIXTH MAN AWARD

F Kai Jones - Texas, So.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

F David McCormack - Kansas, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Drew - Baylor (18th season at BU)

All-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

G Jared Butler - Baylor

G Davion Mitchell - Baylor

G Austin Reaves - Oklahoma

G Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

F Derek Culver - West Virginia

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

G Marcus Garrett - Kansas

F David McCormack - Kansas

G Andrew Jones - Texas

F Mac McClung - Texas Tech

F Miles McBride - West Virginia

ALL-BIG 12 THIRD TEAM

G MaCio Teague, Baylor

G Rasir Bolton, Iowa State

F RJ Nembhard - TCU

F Matt Coleman III - Texas

F Courtney Ramey - Texas

F Terrence Shannon, Jr. - Texas Tech

ALL-BIG 12 HONORABLE MENTION

Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

BIG 12 ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

G Jared Butler - Baylor

G Davion Mitchell - Baylor

G/F Mark Vital - Baylor

G Marcus Garrett - Kansas

F Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

BIG 12 ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua - Baylor

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

F Greg Brown - Texas

G Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

G Mac McClung - Texas Tech

BIG 12 ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

G Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

G Mike Miles - TCU

F Greg Brown – Texas

F Jalen Bridges - West Virginia

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly