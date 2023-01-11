Skip to main content

NCAA Settles Jose Perez's Appeal

West Virginia guard Jose Perez cleared to play

West Virginia guard Jose Perez will not play this season. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA has denied his waiver.

Perez was denied immediate eligibility on Dec. 16 but was permitted to begin practicing with the team the following day while WVU put in an appeal to the NCAA on his behalf. 

Perez transferred to WVU after Manhattan's head coach, Steve Masiello, was fired less than two weeks before the season started, then Perez immediately jumped into the portal. Days later, Perez committed to West Virginia University.

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago

He spent one year at Marquette prior to Manhattan where he played in 10 games during the 2020-21 season.

The Bronx native spent his first two seasons at the Collegiate level at Gardner Webb. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game and guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 Big South Championship

