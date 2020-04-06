MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

New Options For WVU's Last Basketball Scholarship

Daniel Woods

A pair of transfers targeted by West Virginia have moved on from the Mountaineers with Carlik Jones committing to Louisville and Jamarius Burton cutting his list to a top five that does not include WVU. As the transfer market begins to dry up, Bob Huggins and staff will have to move quickly to add a high-level option to fill the scholarship vacated by Brandon Knapper.

The ability to add a player this late in the process is valuable for the Mountaineers and some new names, as well as a pair of old ones could emerge as options to claim that 13th scholarship.

Luther Muhammad-SG, Ohio State

West Virginia fans may remember Muhammad this past season’s matchup with the Buckeyes but his history with the Mountaineers goes further than that game. WVU was actually a favorite to land the 6’4” guard when he was coming out of Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey in the class of 2018.

Out of a top five that included the Mountaineers, Ohio State, Virginia, Xavier, and St. John’s, Muhammad ultimately headed to Columbus where he averaged 7.3 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 36.1% from three over two years.

Despite starting 56 out of 64 career games, he has decided to move on from the program and will have to sit out the 2020-21 season as a traditional transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining but does have a redshirt season available.

During his two seasons at Ohio State, Muhammad emerged as one of the nation’s best defenders, using elite athleticism and physicality to shut down some of the Big 10’s best players. This could be the exact kind of player Bob Huggins is looking to add to his team.

West Virginia already has a connection to Muhammad through his high school recruiting process and in his time at Ohio State, he developed into the ideal prototype for a Bob Huggins player. This is a name to watch out for.

Darius Perry-PG, Louisville

If West Virginia is looking for a graduate transfer that can run the point and knock down three-pointers, Perry may be the best available option. He played in 31 games last season for the Cardinals, starting 26 and averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from behind the arc.

The Marietta, Georgia native has also been touted for his defensive abilities in addition to an elite level of athleticism. Standing just 6’2”, he took home the crown in Louisville’s team dunk contest at its “Louisville Live” season opening event.

Perry may not be the most exciting addition for the Mountaineers but you can never go wrong with a high-level defender who can knock down open shots and handle the ball on the offensive end. A pick up like this would add a veteran ball handler that would allow scoring guards like Deuce McBride and the incoming Kedrian Johnson to play off the point and focus on their abilities to put the ball in the basket.

Seny Ndiaye-C, Huntington Prep

Ndiaye has been a bit of a mystery throughout his recruiting process, with his only reported scholarship offer coming from West Virginia. A teammate of Isaiah Cottrell at Huntington Prep, he has been on campus in Morgantown several times and has appeared to pique the interest of the coaching staff.

Little can be found on Ndiaye outside of a few highlight videos that show a highly athletic near seven-footer with an uncanny skill to time block attempts and the ability to elevate and dunk in traffic. Most agree that his talents are extremely raw and a redshirt year, much like what West Virginia has done with Lamont West and Jalen Bridges, would allow the rail-thin big man to gain some much-needed weight and develop his offensive game while going up against elite post players like Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver in practice.

Ndiaye has long been seen as a fall-back option for the Mountaineers if a scenario like this one were to arise. If West Virginia does not land a player that can make a major impact on the court, this may just be the direction the coaching staff goes in.

A 6’11” big man with raw ability and elite athleticism is not a bad thing to have in your back pocket at the Division I level.

Subscribe at the top of the page to get all of the best WVU sports coverage from Mountaineer Maven.

Follow Mountaineer Maven on Twitter-@SI_WVU

Find Daniel Woods on Twitter-@DanielWoodsWV

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Basketball Recruiting Profile: Carlik Jones

Carlik Jones is one of the top college basketball players to recently enter the transfer portal, will the senior end up in Morgantown next season?

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Four Things to Know About Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz's combine results' came back in early March, but what have we learned since?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Three Mountaineers in the NFL Poised for Breakout Seasons

Several former Mountaineers made a name for themselves this past season in the NFL, however, assuming there is an NFL season, these three are in for something special.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Misses Out on 2021 QB

Mountaineers miss the cut on top quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Officially In the Mix for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers keep plugging away on this year's recruiting cycle

Schuyler Callihan

The Latest On COVID-19's Effect On WVU Football

What do President Trump's comments mean for WVU football?

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Could Dravon Askew-Henry Make Noise in New York?

Former Mountaineer, Dravon Askew-Henry was signed by the New York Giants, but what does that entail for his future in the league?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Makes Top Five for Coveted 2021 Wide Receiver

Some good news for West Virginia football fans

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 College Football Season Appears to be in Serious Doubt

This summer will be telling on if we have football this fall or not

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Gary Jennings is in a Good Position to be a Key Player for Dolphins

Gary Jennings could earn a starting role with the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe