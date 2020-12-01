SI.com
MountaineerMaven
No Fans Allowed Inside the WVU Coliseum in December

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University announced that there will be no spectators allowed for men’s and women’s home basketball games in December, with University, local, and state officials making the decision. 

Initially, the university released a capacity limit for basketball games at 20%. However, due to recent spikes of positive cases and for overall safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic for indoor events, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and basketball staff will be admitted in December.

“To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff, and student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “The COVID-19 pandemic keeps presenting many challenges, but like I have said in the past, we need to continue being aggressive in taking appropriate safety precautions of wearing masks and getting tested so that we can end this pandemic.

“We have two exciting basketball teams, and rest assured that our goal is to have fans in the Coliseum to watch our men’s and women’s teams play. Difficult decisions like this one have to be made for the safety of all involved, and I can’t wait for the day when we can welcome fans back to the Coliseum to see all the great upgrades that were made over the summer to the building for its 50thanniversary.” 

Previous season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club members who purchased tickets and/or parking for the December home games will be automatically refunded for the cost of the tickets and/or parking passes. Order fees are non-refundable. No further action will be required to receive the refund. The Mountaineer Ticket Office will process the refunds the week of Dec. 7.

