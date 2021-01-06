No Fans Permitted Inside the WVU Coliseum

The West Virginia Athletic Department along with the University, local and state officials announced no fans will be permitted at all home indoor athletic events through January 24th.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a release by the Athletics Communications Department. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes, and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

All men’s and women’s home basketball games, as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events, will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

