OFFICIAL: Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine

On Tuesday, The NBA announced that 69 players are expected to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, and West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is among the field. The combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

As a sophomore, McBride earned Second Team All-Big 12 after leading the Mountaineers last year in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game while also averaging a team-best 4.8 assists along with a team-leading 1.9 steals per game. He recorded a career-high 31 points last season, hitting 4-5 from behind the arc in the win over Kansas.

Feb 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) makes the fade away and is fouled by TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season in Morgantown, he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. He averaged 9.5 ppg on the year but had an eight-game span in the middle of the season, where he averaged 14.1 ppg. McBride hit a wall in the latter part of the season, producing one double-digit performance over the next eight games. However, he averaged 14 ppg in the final three games of the season.

McBride is the only Mountaineer to receive an invite.

2021 NBA Combine Participants

1. Max Abmas- Oral Roberts

2. Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

3. Marcus Bagley - Arizona State

4. Scottie Barnes - Florida State

5. Charles Bassey- Western Kentucky

6. Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky

7. James Bouknight - Connecticut

8. Greg Brown III - Texas

9. Jared Butler - Baylor

10. Julian Champagnie - St. John’s

11. Justin Champagnie - Pittsburgh

12. Josh Christopher - ASU

13. Sharife Cooper - Auburn

14. Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois

15. David Duke Jr. - Providence

16. Kessler Edwards - Pepperdine

17. Luka Garza - Iowa

18. RaiQuan Gray - Florida State

19. Jalen Green - NBA G League Ignite

20. Quentin Grimes - Houston

21. Sam Hauser - Virginia

22. Aaron Henry - Michigan State

23. Ariel Hukporti - Nevezis (Lithuania)

24. Matthew Hurt - Duke

25. Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU

26. Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky

27. David Johnson - Louisville

28. Jalen Johnson - Duke

29. Keon Johnson - Tennessee

30. Herbert Jones - Alabama

31. Kai Jones - Texas

32. Johnny Juzang - UCLA

33. Corey Kispert - Gonzaga

34. Jonathan Kuminga - NBA G League Ignite

35. Scottie Lewis - Florida

36. Isaiah Livers - Michigan

37. Makur Maker - Howard

38. Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall

39. Tre Mann - Florida

40. Matthew Mayer - Baylor

41. Miles McBride - West Virginia

42. Davion Mitchell - Baylor

43. Evan Mobley - USC

44. Isaiah Mobley - USC

45. Moses Moody - Arkansas

46. Trey Murphy III - Virginia

47. Daishen Nix - NBA G League Ignite

48. John Petty Jr. - Alabama

49. Yves Pons - Tennessee

50. Jason Preston - Ohio

51. Joshua Primo - Alabama

52. Roko Prkacin - Cibona (Croatia)

53. Neemias Queta - Utah State

54. Austin Reaves - Oklahoma

55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova

56. Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech

57. Day’Ron Sharpe - North Carolina

58. Jericho Sims - Texas

59. Jaden Springer - Tennessee

60. DJ Steward - Duke

61. Cameron Thomas - LSU

62. JT Thor - Auburn

63. Isaiah Todd - NBA G League Ignite

64. Trendon Watford - LSU

65. Joe Wieskamp - Iowa

66. Ziaire Williams - Stanford

67. McKinley Wright IV - Colorado

68. Moses Wright - Georgia Tech

69. Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly