OFFICIAL: Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine
On Tuesday, The NBA announced that 69 players are expected to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, and West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is among the field. The combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
As a sophomore, McBride earned Second Team All-Big 12 after leading the Mountaineers last year in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game while also averaging a team-best 4.8 assists along with a team-leading 1.9 steals per game. He recorded a career-high 31 points last season, hitting 4-5 from behind the arc in the win over Kansas.
In his first season in Morgantown, he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. He averaged 9.5 ppg on the year but had an eight-game span in the middle of the season, where he averaged 14.1 ppg. McBride hit a wall in the latter part of the season, producing one double-digit performance over the next eight games. However, he averaged 14 ppg in the final three games of the season.
McBride is the only Mountaineer to receive an invite.
2021 NBA Combine Participants
1. Max Abmas- Oral Roberts
2. Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
3. Marcus Bagley - Arizona State
4. Scottie Barnes - Florida State
5. Charles Bassey- Western Kentucky
6. Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
7. James Bouknight - Connecticut
8. Greg Brown III - Texas
9. Jared Butler - Baylor
10. Julian Champagnie - St. John’s
11. Justin Champagnie - Pittsburgh
12. Josh Christopher - ASU
13. Sharife Cooper - Auburn
14. Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
15. David Duke Jr. - Providence
16. Kessler Edwards - Pepperdine
17. Luka Garza - Iowa
18. RaiQuan Gray - Florida State
19. Jalen Green - NBA G League Ignite
20. Quentin Grimes - Houston
21. Sam Hauser - Virginia
22. Aaron Henry - Michigan State
23. Ariel Hukporti - Nevezis (Lithuania)
24. Matthew Hurt - Duke
25. Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU
26. Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky
27. David Johnson - Louisville
28. Jalen Johnson - Duke
29. Keon Johnson - Tennessee
30. Herbert Jones - Alabama
31. Kai Jones - Texas
32. Johnny Juzang - UCLA
33. Corey Kispert - Gonzaga
34. Jonathan Kuminga - NBA G League Ignite
35. Scottie Lewis - Florida
36. Isaiah Livers - Michigan
37. Makur Maker - Howard
38. Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall
39. Tre Mann - Florida
40. Matthew Mayer - Baylor
41. Miles McBride - West Virginia
42. Davion Mitchell - Baylor
43. Evan Mobley - USC
44. Isaiah Mobley - USC
45. Moses Moody - Arkansas
46. Trey Murphy III - Virginia
47. Daishen Nix - NBA G League Ignite
48. John Petty Jr. - Alabama
49. Yves Pons - Tennessee
50. Jason Preston - Ohio
51. Joshua Primo - Alabama
52. Roko Prkacin - Cibona (Croatia)
53. Neemias Queta - Utah State
54. Austin Reaves - Oklahoma
55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova
56. Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech
57. Day’Ron Sharpe - North Carolina
58. Jericho Sims - Texas
59. Jaden Springer - Tennessee
60. DJ Steward - Duke
61. Cameron Thomas - LSU
62. JT Thor - Auburn
63. Isaiah Todd - NBA G League Ignite
64. Trendon Watford - LSU
65. Joe Wieskamp - Iowa
66. Ziaire Williams - Stanford
67. McKinley Wright IV - Colorado
68. Moses Wright - Georgia Tech
69. Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton
