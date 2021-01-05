Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
OFFICIAL: Tshiebwe Enters Transfer Portal

Oscar Tshiebwe officially enters the transfer portal
Late last week, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced that forward Oscar Tshiebwe had stepped away from the program. An hour later West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins closed the door any return for Tshiebwe. 

On Tuesday, multiple reports have indicated that Tshiebwe has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. 

As a freshman, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. However, his numbers regressed as a sophomore averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is surprised by a call against him on a play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 69-59.
