OFFICIAL: Tshiebwe Enters Transfer Portal

Late last week, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced that forward Oscar Tshiebwe had stepped away from the program. An hour later West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins closed the door any return for Tshiebwe.

On Tuesday, multiple reports have indicated that Tshiebwe has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

As a freshman, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. However, his numbers regressed as a sophomore averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly