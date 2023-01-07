OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. No. 3 Kansas
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the third ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0). The action will stream on ESPN+.
Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will be out of the lineup due to a concussion he suffered Monday night versus Oklahoma State.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Joe Toussaint
G Erik Stevenson
Scroll to Continue
Read More
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly