OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. No. 3 Kansas

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the third ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0). The action will stream on ESPN+.

Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will be out of the lineup due to a concussion he suffered Monday night versus Oklahoma State.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Joe Toussaint

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

