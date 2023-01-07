Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. No. 3 Kansas

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the third ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0). The action will stream on ESPN+.

Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will be out of the lineup due to a concussion he suffered Monday night versus Oklahoma State. 

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Joe Toussaint

G Erik Stevenson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 16, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins (55) celebrates after a stop on Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (5) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU adds Transfer Defensive Lineman

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_18997573_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 10.58.44 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19711555_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

By Schuyler Callihan
Lanell Carr
Football

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

By Schuyler Callihan
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Joe Toussain, James Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall