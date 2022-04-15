Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Signs Erik Stevenson

West Virginia officially signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson

On Friday, West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins announced South Carolina guard transfer Erik Stevenson has signed his Letter of Intent for the 2022-23 season.

The Lacy, Washington native announced his his commitments to WVU April, 3rd.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. As a sophomore he averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. 

