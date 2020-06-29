MountaineerMaven
One WVU Basketball Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Athletic Communications Department has announced one member of the men's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered self-isolation for 14 days. 

Due to HIPPA, the player's name or details have not been released. 

The team is set to start voluntary workouts on July 6 for players that have tested negative. 

