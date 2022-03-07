Osabuohien Earns Big 12 Defensive Accolades

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced its 2021-22 men's basketball postseason awards. West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien earned Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 Conference Defensive Team.

Osabuohien shared the Defensive Player of the Year honor with Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Oklahoma State's Moussa Cisse. It's the first time three players have shared the award in conference history.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with students after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua - Baylor

G Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas

G Markquis Nowell - Kansas State

F Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State

F Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

All-Big 12 First Team

G James Akinjo – Baylor

G Izaiah Brockington - Iowa State

G Ochai Agbaji - Kansas*

G Nijel Pack - Kansas State

F Bryson Williams - Texas Tech*

All-Big 12 Second Team

G Adam Flagler - Baylor

G Christian Braun - Kansas

G Mike Miles Jr. - TCU

F Timmy Allen - Texas

G Taz Sherman - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

F David McCormack - Kansas

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

G Mark Smith - Kansas State

G Marcus Carr – Texas

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

