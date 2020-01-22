MountaineerMaven
Osabuohien Showing That He is More Than Just a Defender

Anthony G. Halkias

The former Razorback, Gabe Osabuohien, made it clear early on that his impact would be on the defensive side of the basketball.  

In the first 16 games of the season, Osabuohien, flashed every angle of his gritty, in your face style of play, but never posted over four points on the stat sheet.  

The lack of offense in Osabuohien's game was never alarming.  Osabuohien is proof that numbers can lie.  To a novice, stats are everything and numbers never lie, but to basketball purists, or even just someone who understands the game of basketball in more complex terms, knows Osabuohien's value.  

Fast forward to the abnormality that was the Kansas State game. It appeared that Osabuohien had found an offensive game, scoring 10 points on 80% shooting.  As Mountaineer fans tried to quickly erase that game from their memories, one aspect stood out, the offensive threat that was Gabe Osabuohien.  

During yesterdays, 97-59 victory over Texas, that same aspect recurred. Osabuohien finished the contest scoring nine points on 50% shooting (100% FT).  

Every single game, Osabuohien shows off a different aspect of his game.  Will the offensive contributions from Osabuohien continue all season long?  That remains unanswered, but for now, he has proved it's in his repertoire. Should Osabuohien continue to draw the opponents attention on the offensive end of the floor, it only frees more space up for Tshiebwe and Culver to do what they do best - bully people.

While the blowout loss on Saturday against Kansas State was an anomaly, Osabuohien is making sure that his offensive production wasn't.  

Make sure to follow me on twitter @HALK_35 for daily updates on the Mountaineers

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Gabe has been a great addition to this team. He is a special talent

