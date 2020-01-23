MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Oscar Tshiebwe On Pace for Historic Freshman Season

Daniel Woods

Star Mountaineer freshman Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the most impressive young players West Virginia has seen in recent years and is pushing to put his name in the record book before his first season is over.

Tshiebwe’s rebounding prowess has been touted since his early days of high school and that has quickly translated to the college game with an average of 9.5 boards per contest. Even more impressively, through the first 18 games of his collegiate career, the Congo native is pulling down 4.2 offensive rebounds per game.

On that pace, Tshiebwe is on a collision course with history as he is on pace to challenge the school’s single season offensive rebounds record set by Kevin Jones during his senior year in 2012.

Allow that to sink in.

Oscar Tshiebwe, a true freshman, is on track to possibly break a record set by Kevin Jones, a four-year starter who claimed the title during a final season in which he was named a Consensus Second Team All-American. That’s pretty good company to be in.

Over 33 games in 2012, Jones averaged just under 4.3 offensive boards per contest, good enough to top his own record set in 2010 and establish the record mark at 141. Through the Mountaineers’ first 18 games, Tshiebwe has hauled in 75 caroms off the offensive glass setting his per game pace just shy of Jones at the aforementioned 4.2. If his season rate were to hold up, the freshman would finish with 129 offensive rebounds in 33 games, good enough for third all-time.

This total would be by all means respectable and impressive, especially for a freshman. The fact that a player that young is even in the conversation to break a record set by the likes of Jones is almost inconceivable to a basketball fan.

However, since conference play began, Tshiebwe has increased his average to 4.5 second chances per game. This development has made his chances of breaking the record a legitimate possibility with 13 games left on the regular season slate.

Should he continue his conference average through the remainder of the regular season, Tshiebwe would head into the Big 12 tournament with 133 offensive rebounds in 31 games. Even if it is assumed that the Mountaineers lose in the first round of both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, that pace would put the big man ahead of Jones in the record book with 142.

Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the most impressive and dynamic freshman phenoms that Mountaineer basketball has ever seen. Through outstanding physicality, natural talent, and hard work he has already developed himself into not only one of the best rebounders in the country but also one of the best in school history.

Tshiebwe will only continue to grow in both ability and legendary status as the season rolls on, with the latter getting a serious boost if he can break the single season offensive rebounds record set by Kevin Jones. With more and more standout performances from the freshman, the man they call "Big O" will look to find himself in the record book more than just once.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Oscar is special and will be remembered for years to come

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Huggins Just One Win Away From Tying Rupp

Bob Huggins is sitting at 875, and needs one more to tie Adolph Rupp

John Pentol

by

ZA_Campbell

West Virginia's National Title Odds Might Shock You

The Mountaineers are officially a national title contender

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

The Return of the Macke

Freshman walk-on Spencer Macke makes ESPN following his three point shot

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

Game Thread: West Virginia, Texas

Discuss the West Virginia, Texas game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

Anthony Gregory

BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Send questions to WVU Basketball Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

by

DanPritt

West Virginia Signee Earns Honor for Exploits Off the Field

Zach Frazier Continuing His Dominant Wrestling Career

Daniel Woods

by

ZA_Campbell

Stills Named One of College Football's Top Returning Players

West Virginia's Darius Stills is poised for a big senior season!

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

Latest 2021 Offer Eager to Learn More About WVU Program

New offer goes out to Missouri offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia's Derek Culver Is The Big 12's Most Dominant Player That No One Is Talking About

Culver's growth continues in sophomore campaign

John Pentol

Top 2021 Defensive End Intrigued by West Virginia Offer

Can the Mountaineers secure a visit from one of the nation's best pass rushers?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol