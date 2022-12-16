Perez Denied Immediate Eligibility

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez was denied immediate eligibility for the remainder of the 2022-23 season but will have one full year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia plans to appeal for mid-year eligibility this season.

“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said in a releaseby WVU. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”

He is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Dec. 17 according to a release by the University.

Perez transferred to WVU after Manhattan's head coach, Steve Masiello, was fired two weeks before the season started, then Perez immediately jumped into the portal. Days later, Perez committed to West Virginia University.

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago

He spent one year at Marquette prior to Manhattan where he played in 10 games during the 2020-21 season.

The Bronx native spent his first two seasons at the Collegiate level at Gardner Webb. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 Big South Championship

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly