Perez Enrolls at WVU

On Thursday, West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced St. Peter's guard Jose Perez (6'5", 220-lbs) has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester but his eligibility for the season will he determined at a later date.

“Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said in a release bu the University. “He’s a guy who can score the ball at different levels, he shoots the ball well, he drives it well and he scores it close. He’s another experienced guy who has played a lot of basketball. We think he will be a great fit.”

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago.

The Bronx native spent his first two seasons at the Collegiate level at Gardner Webb. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

