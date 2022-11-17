Skip to main content

Perez Enrolls at WVU

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins adds to his backcourt

On Thursday, West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced St. Peter's guard Jose Perez (6'5", 220-lbs) has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester but his eligibility for the season will he determined at a later date.

“Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said in a release bu the University. “He’s a guy who can score the ball at different levels, he shoots the ball well, he drives it well and he scores it close. He’s another experienced guy who has played a lot of basketball. We think he will be a great fit.”

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago. 

The Bronx native spent his first two seasons at the Collegiate level at Gardner Webb. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

