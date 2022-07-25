PK85 Tournament Date and Tipoff Revealed

On Monday, RIP City Management announced the brackets for the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy. The multi-team tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing during ESPN’s annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27.

Men’s teams competing in Phil Knight Legacy include Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier, while the women’s Phil Knight Legacy field features Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn.

West Virginia will tipoff against Purdue on Thursday November 24 at 10:00 pm EST on ESPN2

The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

PK85 Men's Tournament Schedule

Thu, Nov. 24

3 p.m. Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum

5:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10 p.m. Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri, Nov. 25

12:30 a.m. Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Moda Center

5:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center

10 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center

Sat, Nov. 26

12:30 a.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN or ESPN2

Moda Center

Sun, Nov. 27

3:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center

7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBD Seventh Place Game Chiles Center

TBD Fifth Place Game Chiles Center