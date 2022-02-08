Pregame Update on Taz Sherman

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman is questionable to play in tonight's game against the Iowa State Cyclones. However, he is currently on the floor for pregame warmups and is dressed.

Sherman suffered a concussion in the latter stages of the Baylor game on Monday, January 31st and has remained in concussion protocol ever since.

The senior ranks second in the conference is scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game on the season, ranking second in the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia and the Cyclones tip-off at 7:00 pm and the game is streaming on ESPN+.

