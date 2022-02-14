Skip to main content

PREVIEW: Mountaineers Face-Off Against the Wildcats

West Virginia and Kansas State look to get back in the win column

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) will wrap a two-game road trip against the Kansas State (13-11, 5-7) Wildcats Monday night at 7:00.

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-2-14-2022-KSU

West Virginia grabbed the first meeting between the two programs 71-68 in Morgantown. WVU guard Sean McNeil led all scorers with 26 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from three-point range, while his counterpart Taz Sherman put up 14 points. Kansas State was without head coach Bruce Weber and a couple of assistant coaches along with six players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Since then, The Wildcats are 4-6 while recovering from absences, notching conference wins over nationally-ranked Texas and Texas Tech. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack is averaging team-best 17.7 points per game on the year but has averaged 19.8 ppg in the last 10 outings, including a career-high 35-points against Kansas.

Kansas State guard Mark Smith’s production has also increased over the last 10 games averaging 13.9 ppg up from 10.3 ppg heading into the first meeting against West Virginia.

Like West Virginia, the Wildcats have not gotten much production for their frontcourt, with three forwards combining for an average of 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Read More

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers are coming off their tenth loss of the season after letting a winnable game at Oklahoma State turn into an 81-58 beatdown, shooting just 31.7% (19-60) from the field, along with 25.9% (7-27) from behind the arc while being outrebounded 48-24.

West Virginia has lost eight of the last nine games, and in those eight losses, the Mountaineers shot 35.9% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range.

West Virginia is 14-8 all-time versus Kansas State and has won four straight over the Wildcats. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: Mountaineers Face-Off Against the Wildcats

1 minute ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17473044_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

7 hours ago
USATSI_17473507_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

8 hours ago
USATSI_17473504_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Kansas State

9 hours ago
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gestures during an NCAA college men's basketball game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Osu West Virginia
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma State Postgame

Feb 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) reaches for the ball while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Curry Oklahoma State Postgame

Feb 12, 2022
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) goes past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) during an NCAA college men's basketball game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Osu West Virginia
Basketball

Cowboys Cruise by Mountaineers

Feb 12, 2022