PREVIEW: West Virginia Prepares for Season Sweep Over Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) wrap up the two-game road trip at Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9) Wednesday at 7:00 pm and will be televised on ESPNU.

After enduring a four-game losing streak, which includes the 79-63 loss to the Mountaineers in Morgantown, the Cyclones have won back-to-back games. Four Mountaineers hit double figures in the win, with senior guard Taz Sherman leading the way with 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds, while Iowa State guard led all scorers with 22 points.

Iowa State appears to be bouncing back after falling from the top 25, coming off a 75-54 win over Oklahoma behind a school record, versus a conference opponent, 67.3% (33-49) shooting from the field, including hitting 8-15 (53.3%) from three-point range. The Cyclones had shot 37.9% from the field in the previous five games.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington is averaging a team-high 17.3 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game on 47.5% shooting from the field, including 40.0% from three-point range, and ranks second in the Big 12 with seven double doubles. The senior transfer has averaged 23.0 points in his last three outings.

Tyrese Hunter is second in scoring, averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 4.4 assists per game.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers’ losing streak was extended to four Monday night, following the 77-67 loss at TCU. Taz Sherman scored a game-high 23 points, but five Horned Frogs hit double figures to go with a rebounding margin of +18, handing West Virginia its 11th loss in 12 games.

West Virginia is last in field goal percentage in Big 12 Conference action, shooting at a clip of 37.8% from the field, and in the 11 losses, the Mountaineers have been outrebounded by an average of 10.5 rebounds.

The Mountaineers are 12-8 all-time versus the Cyclones, including winning the last six meetings. West Virginia is 4-5 in Ames.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly