PREVIEW: West Virginia Seeks Revenge Against Texas

The Mountianeers look to turn their fortunes around against the Longhorns

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 host the Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6) Saturday afternoon at 2:00, and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Longhorns are 4-3 in the month of February, with wins over Kansas, a once-ranked Iowa State squad, completed the season sweep over rival Oklahoma and swept TCU on Wednesday night, while two of the losses came against Texas Tech, and the third to Baylor.

West Virginia and Texas locked up in Austin on New Year’s Day to open Big 12 Conference play. The Longhorns got the upper hand on a West Virginia team without its leading scorer Taz Sherman, 74-59. Texas guard Marcus Carr led all scorers with a season-high 20 points, although the mark was eclipsed just 17 days later, producing 25 points in a loss to Kansas State. Guards Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones combined for 29 points.

Mountaineer forward Jalen Bridges stepped up in Sherman’s absence with 18 points, guard Malik Curry provided a spark off the bench with 14 rebounds, and Dimon Carrigan led all rebounders with nine.

Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forwards Pauly Pauli (1) and Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Jones has led Texas in scoring the last four games, including 20.3 in his previous three outings, while Timmy Allen has put up 20 points in two of the last three games.

West Virginia comes into the game having lost 12 of its last 13 games, including the latest heartbreaker at Iowa State. Heading into the game, the Mountaineers had shot 36.3% from the field, 30.4% from three-point range and an average of -10.5 rebounding margin in the previous 11 losses. However, the Mountaineers turned it around, improving in all three areas, shooting 46.3% and outrebounded the Cyclones by 11 but the win slipped away with mistakes in the final moments.

Texas leads the all-time series 14-10, including winning six of the last eight meetings.

