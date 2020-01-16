MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Retiring Rod Thorn's No.44

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced that  Rod Thorn's No. 44 will be retired. While no. 44 was retired in 2005 to honor the great Jerry West, Rod Thorn was the last Mountaineer to wear the iconic 44 during the 1961-63 seasons. 

Two of our state’s most famous natives have worn No. 44 for our basketball program. Like Jerry West, Rod Thorn has been a source of pride for West Virginians everywhere,” Lyons said in an announcement released by the WVU athletic communications department. “Not only was he an outstanding basketball player, but his list of career achievements has taken him to the pinnacle of the sport.

“Starting with his induction into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, then being an inaugural member of the Mountaineer Legends Society to now having his number retired, Rod has achieved the three highest honors a WVU athlete can receive. He is a true gentleman, and very deserving of this great accomplishment. It will be my honor to be the sitting athletic director when his number 44 is retired.” 

During his three-year varsity career as a Mountaineer, Thorn averaged 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. 

The ceremony will be held during halftime of the Oklahoma game on January 29th. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

If he wore a different number than he would have had it retired long ago

