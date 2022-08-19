Skip to main content

Ruoff Joins WVU Staff as Graduate Assistant

Former West Virginia guard Alex Ruoff returns to Morgantown as a graduate assistant

On Friday, the West Virginia men's basketball program announced former West Virginia guard Alex Ruoff will join the Hall of Famer Bob Huggins and his coaching staff as a graduate assistant. 

During his time as a Mountaineer, Ruoff averaged 11.2 points per game, and his 261 three-pointers throughout his career still stands as a program record.

The former Mountaineer guard earned Big East All-Conference Honorable Mention (2009) his senior season after averaging 15.7 ppg. Additionally, he scored a career-high 38 points behind a career-high nine threes against Radford.

Mar 12, 2009; New York, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Alex Ruoff (22) during second half action against Pittsburgh Panthers during the quarter final round of the Men's Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden. West Virginia Mountaineers upset the Pittsburgh Panthers by a score of 74-60.

Ruoff burst onto the season as a sophomore and was an intricate part of the NIT championship run, averaging 10.0 ppg. Then, he helped guide West Virginia to the 2008 Sweet 16, averaging 18.3 ppg, while shooting 50% from behind the arc in the NCAA Tournament. 

Following graduation, Ruoff played professionally for 12 seasons, including the Washington Wizards in the 2009 NBA Summer League and New Jersey Nets in the 2010 NBA Summer League. He played the 2012-13 season in the NBDL and played on professional teams in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Spain and Japan. Seven of his 12 years playing professionally were on teams in the ACB in Spain and in the BBL in Germany.

